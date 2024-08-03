sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru: Man Dies After Jumping in Front of Green Line Metro Train, Services Temporarily Suspended

Published 20:25 IST, August 3rd 2024

Bengaluru: Man Dies After Jumping in Front of Green Line Metro Train, Services Temporarily Suspended

A tragic incident happened on Saturday eve at the Doddakallasandra Metro station in Bengaluru as a 35-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of train

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man dies after jumping in front of Metro train in Bengaluru
Man dies after jumping in front of Metro train in Bengaluru | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:56 IST, August 3rd 2024