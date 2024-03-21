Advertisement

Bengaluru: News coming from Bengaluru where a man jumped before metro train today at Attiguppe station at the 2.10 pm. Man jumped in front of the train and committed suicide.

The man's dead body is currently on the metro track. Presently trains are running only between Magadi road to Whitefield Feild and no services between magadi road to Challaghatta.

According to sources, Chandra Layout Police Officials rushed to the incident.

Police present at the incident

BMRCL Official posted information regarding the incident on their official social media handle.

This is to inform that one person has jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at the 2.10 pm . Presently trains are running only between Magadi road to Whitefield Feild and no services between magadi road to Challaghatta . fKI — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) March 21, 2024