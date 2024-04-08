Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Bengaluru: Man Jumps To Death From 19th Floor of Hotel
A 28-year-old man jumped from 19th floor and allegedly committed suicide at a hotel at Race course road in Bengaluru on Monday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru: Man Jumps To Death From 19th Floor of Hotel | Image:X
A 28-year-old man jumped from 19th floor and allegedly committed suicide at a hotel at Race course road in Bengaluru on Monday.
The High Grounds police rushed to the incident spot and started investigation
According to the reports, before the man committed suicide, he was walking on the balcony for more than half an hour.
