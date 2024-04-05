Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man riding a scooty in Karnataka’s Bengaluru narrowly escaped death after he suddenly got hit by a violent bull and flung under a moving truck. Luckily, the truck driver immediately sensed the incident and stopped the truck just before it could have run over the scooty rider. Reportedly the man sustained only minor injuries. A video of the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which later went viral on social media.

In the 51-second viral video, it can be seen a bull suddenly getting violent and hitting a scooty rider passing by.

As per claims being made in the viral video, a “Kole Basava” or a caparisoned bull used for performances at special events caused havoc in Bengaluru and nearly killed a man by hitting him hard. The man was struck so hard that he fell on the road and slipped under a moving Canter truck.

However, the presence of mind shown by the canter truck driver saved the life of the man as he stopped the truck timely. The CCTV visuals of this incident went viral on social media.

It is being said that the incident occurred near a swimming pool junction. The video captured the sudden change in behaviour of a seemingly calm bull, which took everyone by surprise.

The incident took place, when a woman was escorting the bull. The bull, in an unexplainable change of mood, suddenly charged at the bike rider riding in the opposite direction. The bull pounced on the bike rider and continued running in a random fashion after having collided with the victim.

The impact of the collision flung the bike driver near the wheels of a canter truck. However, the truck driver showed a great level of spatial awareness and applied the brakes hence saving the life of the person on the bike.

