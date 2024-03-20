Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Metro woman commuter has filed an official complaint against a security staffer deputed at Jalahalli Metro station for allegedly touching himself ‘inappropriately’ and obscenity. A video of the same has been shared by the complainant on social media.

According to the complainant, the metro security staffer attached to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) near Jalahalli Metro station was seen touching his private parts and masturbating in front of a woman passenger. The incident was reported on the Jalahalli metro station platform.

The screenshot of the formal complaint filed by a woman passenger in a mail to BMRCL

A woman passenger has filed a complaint on social media and tagged the Bengaluru police to take appropriate action against the security staff. The complainant also alleged that she had sent video proof and complaint copy to the metro chief but no action was taken against them.

Mohit Bishnoi a user on X posted the video and said "Disturbing scene at Jalahalli Metro Station: Staff blatantly leering at a girl & touching himself. Complaints were ignored by metro authorities. Video proof attached. @BlrCityPolice, urgent intervention needed!"

The Bengaluru cops were prompt in responding to the complaint allegedly ignored by BMRCL staff. A complaint was registered at Peenya police station and an investigation is underway.

When Republic Media tried to get in touch with BMRCL on several occasions, there was no response from the said authorities in this regard.

The complainant in her complaint copy to BMRCL has stated "Today I had an experience where a security Guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon. This happened in Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable during the daytime itself.



I tried asking him but still, he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So I started taking a video. Then he turned aside. I have attached a video proof with this mail. I kindly request you to take some action I'm not feeling safe."

Mohit Bishnoi the user who exposed this harassment against a female passenger on social media platform X further alleged that "the incident occurred on Sunday (March 17). At Jalahalli, station staff advised ignoring it. At Majestic, they declined to take the complaint, citing station protocols. The woman emailed Metro authorities but received no response since."