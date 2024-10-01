sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed On Oct 3 Due To Statutory Safety Inspection

Published 22:08 IST, October 1st 2024

Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed On Oct 3 Due To Statutory Safety Inspection

Passengers are advised to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the inspection hours. The services are expected to resume normally after 2 pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed On Oct 3 Due To Statutory Safety Inspection | Image: Namma Metro Bengaluru/Facebook
