Published 22:08 IST, October 1st 2024
Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed On Oct 3 Due To Statutory Safety Inspection
Passengers are advised to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the inspection hours. The services are expected to resume normally after 2 pm.
Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed On Oct 3 Due To Statutory Safety Inspection
