Bengaluru's Namma Metro Makes History With India's First Driverless Train. 5 Things to Know

Bengaluru steps into the future with its first driverless trains | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: The first driverless train for the Bengaluru Metro's yellow line has arrived in India from China, reaching the Chennai port. The Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon. This development signals progress towards the implementation of driverless technology on the metro network.

Scheduled to commence operations by September 2024, the Yellow Line holds the promise of improving connectivity and easing commuter congestion in Bengaluru.

Currently, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) operates 57 trains on the Purple (Challaghatta - Whitefield) and Green Lines (Nagasandra - Silk Institute), all of which are manufactured by Bengaluru-based BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited).

Once the port receives customs clearance, the driverless train will be transported to Bengaluru.

In 2019, CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd secured the contract to provide 216 coaches to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL), including this prototype train. Upon arrival in Bengaluru, the train will undergo assembly in Electronics City, with a team of Chinese engineers overseeing the process.

Besides, 2 additional prototype trains are expected in May, with two more arriving monthly from June. Each coach is 21 meters long.