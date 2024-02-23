English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Makes History With India's First Driverless Train. 5 Things to Know

Once the port receives customs clearance, the driverless train will be transported to Bengaluru.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru steps into the future with its first driverless trains
Bengaluru steps into the future with its first driverless trains | Image:Republic Digital
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The first driverless train for the Bengaluru Metro's yellow line has arrived in India from China, reaching the Chennai port. The Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon. This development signals progress towards the implementation of driverless technology on the metro network.

Scheduled to commence operations by September 2024, the Yellow Line holds the promise of improving connectivity and easing commuter congestion in Bengaluru.

Currently, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) operates 57 trains on the Purple (Challaghatta - Whitefield) and Green Lines (Nagasandra - Silk Institute), all of which are manufactured by Bengaluru-based BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited).

Once the port receives customs clearance, the driverless train will be transported to Bengaluru.

In 2019, CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd secured the contract to provide 216 coaches to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL), including this prototype train. Upon arrival in Bengaluru, the train will undergo assembly in Electronics City, with a team of Chinese engineers overseeing the process. 

India's First Driverless Train | 5 Things to Know 

  • Prototype Train Trial Run: A prototype train will undergo trial runs on the Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma metro to test its safety and functionality.
  • Route and Stations: The Yellow Line connects Bommasandra to RV Road via Silk Board, covering 19 km with 16 stations.
  • Driverless Technology: The trains will be driverless, operating at a frequency of 90 seconds.
  • Expected Launch Delay: Despite an intended launch this month, the Yellow Line is delayed due to pending work.
  • Traffic Relief: The line aims to ease congestion in Bengaluru, particularly between Bommasandra and the Central Silk Board area.

Besides, 2 additional prototype trains are expected in May, with two more arriving monthly from June. Each coach is 21 meters long.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

