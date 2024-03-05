English
Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Driverless Trains to Be Operated by Drivers Initially

The approval for transition to service in the driverless mode will be based upon the decision of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

The Namma Metros in November earned revenue of Rs 51.22 crore.
The BMRCL will conduct tests for the driverless operations. (File photo of a Bengaluru Metro train) | Image:Social media
Bengaluru: The driverless trains for Namma Metro are expected to commence operations later this year but the initial phase of services will include drivers. Thereafter, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will conduct tests for the driverless operations. The approval for transition to service in the driverless mode will be based upon the decision of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

Currently, the trains travel between stations autonomously. All the tasks including door operations, obstacle detection on tracks, and managing train operations during disruptions are handled by drivers.

How a driverless train functions

The operation of a driverless train is different from a driver-run train as the driverless train undergoes an automatic self-check regularly.

  • The train services are initiated after it receives an early ‘wake-up’ command from the Operations Control Centre (OCC).
  • After receiving the command, the train's interior lights are activated and the engine gets ignited.
  • After the assurance of the train being technically sound, it proceeds towards automated washing plants for cleaning, following which it arrives at the platforms for operations.
  • During the night, the train enters ‘sleep mode’.

First Driverless Train in Bengaluru

These driver-less coaches will undergo static tests within the depot and then the coaches will be tested on metro tracks as well. This entire process is expected to last a few months.
These driverless trains for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line have arrived in India from China. In a major relief to commuters, the much-awaited Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon.
 

