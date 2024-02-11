The normal services will resume on the entire Purple Line from 9 am. | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The services on the Purple Line of the Namma Metro will be partially suspended from 7am and 9am on February 11. There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar stations from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.

The disruptions in the metro service are necessary to facilitate maintenance work required in the section between MG Road and Trinity Metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

However, trains will function normally from MG Road to Challaghatta and from Indiranagar to Whitefield stations on Sunday. The normal services will resume on the entire Purple Line from 9 am.

Meanwhile, metro trains on the Green Line will continue to operate without any interruptions.