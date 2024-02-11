Updated February 11th, 2024 at 07:41 IST
Bengaluru: Namma Metro Services Partially Suspended on These Routes Today | Check Timings
There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: The services on the Purple Line of the Namma Metro will be partially suspended from 7am and 9am on February 11. There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar stations from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.
The disruptions in the metro service are necessary to facilitate maintenance work required in the section between MG Road and Trinity Metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.
Advertisement
However, trains will function normally from MG Road to Challaghatta and from Indiranagar to Whitefield stations on Sunday. The normal services will resume on the entire Purple Line from 9 am.
Meanwhile, metro trains on the Green Line will continue to operate without any interruptions.
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 07:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.