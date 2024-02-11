Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Bengaluru: Namma Metro Services Partially Suspended on These Routes Today | Check Timings

There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday

Digital Desk
metro
The normal services will resume on the entire Purple Line from 9 am. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: The services on the Purple Line of the Namma Metro will be partially suspended from 7am and 9am on February 11. There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar stations from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.

The disruptions in the metro service are necessary to facilitate maintenance work required in the section between MG Road and Trinity Metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

However, trains will function normally from MG Road to Challaghatta and from Indiranagar to Whitefield stations on Sunday. The normal services will resume on the  entire Purple Line from 9 am.

Meanwhile, metro trains on the Green Line will continue to operate without any interruptions. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

