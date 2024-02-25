English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Namma Metro to Increase Peak Hour Train Frequency on Majestic-Garudacharpalya Route | Check Timing

The trains will run between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Station on the Purple Line.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru Metro Rail
Namma Metro to Increase Peak Hour Train Frequency on This Route | Image:X @cpronammametro
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: The city is all set to get a short-loop train service which will further reduce the burden on the existing travel infra especially during the morning peak hours.

Being introduced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the services be avail will begin from Monday.

The trains will run between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Station.

The service is expected to benefit the commuters traveling towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, and KR Pura Metro stations. The services will be available between 8.45am and 10.20 am five from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

To facilitate smooth service of passengers arriving in the city by rail and long-distance buses during the early morning hours, the BMRCL will introduce the train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) at 5 am on all days of the week, except Sundays. 
 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

