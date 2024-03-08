The metro route will pass through key areas in the tech city such as Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City. (File photo of a Namma Metro train) | Image:Social media

Bengaluru: The deadline for the opening of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line has been postponed to December 2024 due to necessary testing and approvals. The project was previously scheduled to open in July 2024. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted trial runs on the Yellow Line (Bommasandra - RV Road) on March 7. In a major relief to commuters, the much-awaited Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon.



The metro route will pass through key areas in the tech city such as Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City. The potential for driverless operations remains under consideration hence, the initial phase of driverless train services will include drivers.

Trial Runs and Necessary Approvals

Authorities plan to extend testing to the entire line by mid-April. The commercial operations can begin only after arrival of at least seven trains and green signal from regulatory bodies such as the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), and the Railway Board.

Initially, the trains will be available every 15 minutes. The frequency of the train is expected to increase once additional trains arrive next year. These driverless trains for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line have arrived in India from China.

Advanced Technology

Ensuring efficient and safe operations, all trains designated for Yellow Line will feature driverless technology.

The driverless trains feature advanced technology to prevent mishaps. They are equipped with technologies like communication between trains, artificial Intelligence-based track monitoring, and obstacle detection.

The Yellow Line corridor houses 16 stations namely Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road), Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli (HSR Layout), Hongasandra (Oxford College), Kudlu Gate (Muneshwara Nagar), Singasandra (Chikkabegur), Hosa Road (Basapura Road), Beratena Agrahara (Hosa Road), Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara (Electronic City – II), Huskur Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra.