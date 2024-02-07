Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Bengaluru: "No Food Waste" Car Soon To Be Launched To Address Food Wastage In Weddings

One of the first initiatives in tackling food waste in the city is the "No Food Waste" truck, which is supported by the Airports Authority of India in Bengaluru

Digital Desk
UP foods
Bengaluru: "No Food Waste" Car Soon To Be Launched To Address Food Wastage In Weddings | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: One of the first initiatives in tackling food waste in the city is the "No Food Waste" truck, which is supported by the Airports Authority of India in Bengaluru. About 35% of the food produced ends up in the trash, according to the harsh truth of the food manufacturing process. A recent circular from the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) states that food waste is anticipated to be 68.7 million tonnes per year.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) president, P C Rao, told national daily that the Airports Authority of India's "No Food Waste" vehicle is a "fantastic idea".

He told the media outlet that the highest food wastage is reported in wedding halls and star hotels as they dump food irrespective of the shelf life of food product. For Example items like gulab jamun and other sweets remain eatable for up to two to three days from the date of preparation, he added. 

He emphasized that safety measures need to betaken while assembling surplus food, with due consideration of risk possibility at its usage. 

He added that BBHA has not officially collaborated with the Airport Authority of India yet and that the association will soon make decisions in this regard.

He pointed out that a major part of wastage occures with thali meals including amalgamation of vegetables, main courses, curry and sweets.

He went on to say that modern society is health-conscious and steers clear of sugary foods like jamun or payasam. In order to reduce needless waste, we therefore propose to inform consumers to return any food they do not intend to consume right away.

Rao thinks that cutting back on production in restaurants and staff cafeterias in expensive hotels is the first step toward reducing food waste. In an effort to reduce food waste, BBHA and the government are introducing technology that assist in estimating the amount of food required depending on demand.

He went on to say that they are going to create a food waste management logbook to keep track of daily waste and motivate both hotel employees and guests to serve and eat more mindfully. Rao did point out that the BBHA does not yet have particular data on Bengaluru's yearly food waste rate.
 


 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

