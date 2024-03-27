×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Bengaluru Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Techie Who Quits Job Starts Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru police has arrested Jassu Agarwal, a 29-year-old B.Tech graduate who was from Noida and lives in Bengaluru, for stealing laptops.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs | Image:ani/representative
Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested Jassu Agarwal, a 29-year-old B.Tech graduate who was from Noida and lives in Bengaluru, for stealing laptops. 

According to sources, Jassu Agarwal targeted paying guest (PG) accommodations for stealing high-end devices, such as laptops and mobile phones. Jassu stole up to 24 laptops worth over ₹10 lakh.

After a PG resident filed a complaint, HAL Police came to action. They used CCTV footage and other digital evidence to track down Agarwal's whereabouts. 

According to reports, HAL police arrested her on March 26th.

A police investigation revealed that Agarwal, a B.Tech. graduate living in Bengaluru for over a year, was previously working at a private bank. 

Jassu had quit her job and started stealing laptops and other valuables from the PG accommodations.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

