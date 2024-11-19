Published 21:21 IST, November 19th 2024
WATCH: Bengaluru Police Respond to Video of Minor Performing Dangerous Scooter Stunt
A shocking video shows two youths, including a minor, performing a risky scooter stunt on a busy road in Bengaluru's Banashankari 2nd Stage area.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Minor Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Bengaluru Road | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:18 IST, November 19th 2024