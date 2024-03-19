×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Nearly two weeks after the horrific Rameswaram Cafe bomb blast incident, the Bengaluru Police seized explosive materials near Chikkanayakanahalli.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Bengaluru: Nearly two weeks after the horrific Rameswaram Cafe bomb blast incident, the Bengaluru Police recovered gelatin sticks, electrical detonators, and other explosive materials inside the tractor compressor vehicle in the Chikkanayakanahalli area on March 17, confirmed officials. 

The seized items lacked proper licensing and safety measures, the officials added. 

The seizure was made after Police Sub-Inspector Revanna Siddappa of the Bellandur police station conducted patrolling towards Chikkanayakanahalli. 

He noticed several labor sheds on the land in front of Chikkanayakanahalli Prakriya School, with a tractor compressor parked nearby. Upon searching the area, the police recovered the explosive materials. 

Police seized the illegal and unregistered explosive items, and an FIR has been registered against the tractor owners. An investigation into the matter has been launched, said officials. 

Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast 

The low-intensity blast took place on March 1, leaving 10 injured. The explosion was carried out by triggering an IED bomb using a timer.

On March 1, a photo of the suspect, believed to be around 30 years old, was captured which showed him carrying a plate of idli inside the cafe. He was seen with a shoulder bag suspected to have the IED bomb inside.

After the Rameswaram Cafe bomb blast, Bengaluru police are conducting regular patrols across the city. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

