Published 07:41 IST, October 22nd 2024
Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Face Outage on October 23 | Check List of Affected Areas
Residents of several areas in the N-9 Sub Division of the Jalahalli Division in the city are exepcted to get impacted by the outages.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Face Outage on October 23 | Check List of Affected Areas | Image: Social Media
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:35 IST, October 22nd 2024