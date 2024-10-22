Published 13:05 IST, October 22nd 2024
Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging in Several Areas Amid Heavy Rain Alert, 2 Feared Drowned in Lake
IMD has forecast more rainfall for Bengaluru on October 22, Severe overnight rain has caused widespread flooding, affecting homes and major roads.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD has forecast more rainfall for Bengaluru on October 22, Severe overnight rain has caused widespread flooding, affecting homes and major roads. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:43 IST, October 22nd 2024