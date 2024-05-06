Bengaluru Gets Much Awaited Rains, Visual Go Viral | Image:X

Bengaluru: Heavy rains in Bengaluru have provided essential a break to locals from the sweltering heat that has lasted for the past few months.

The city is anticipated to experience additional rainfall, with the rainy weather expected to last till May 19, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Social media on the other hand is flooded with stunning visuals of rainfall ‘Bengaluru Rains Trending’ happening in and around Bengaluru city.

Netizens in the comment section are sharing visuals of their part of the city expressing the idea of their joy.

Bengaluru Rains Viral Videos:

One user wrote, ‘6.15 PM Update: Absolute Battering Here Heavy squall over Gottigere. Hardly any visibility. Thank you Rain God’.

6.15 PM Update: Absolute Battering Here



Heavy squall over Gottigere.

Hardly any visibility.



Thank you Rain God!#Bangalorerains #Bengalururains pic.twitter.com/ltoX8URJbJ — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy)

Another user wrote, ‘Bangalore rains! How much I missed this’.

#bangalorerains @BngWeather Bangalore rains! How much I missed this 💙 pic.twitter.com/iHALl9Hlvw — Pramod Bahadur (@_pramod_bahadur)

One more user wrote, ‘Heavy rains lash Malleswaram’

Heavy rains lash Malleswaram #bengalururains#BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/TxKMvH00Lv — Sundar Krishnamachari (@Tksrajan)

According to the most recent news, a thunderstorm has been observed near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. Observers are keeping a close eye on whether the thunderstorm will grow stronger and spread into other parts of Bengaluru as well.