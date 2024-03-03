English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: How Mother's Call Saved Techie's Life

A blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe during the lunch hour on Friday that ended up inuring 10 people.
A blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe during the lunch hour on Friday that ended up inuring 10 people. | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: A timely call by a mother saved the life of her 24-year-old son, who narrowly escaped the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast in Bengaluru, here's how it happened.

Kumar Alankrit, hailing from Bihar, was midway through his lunch when his mother called him and he stepped out of the cafe to take the call, he then heard a blast which ended up injuring at least 10 people.

Initially, locals thought the blast was from a gas cylinder explosion, but as per officials, it occurred due to the IED blast at the popular Bengaluru cafe.

Kumar told the media that he had just finished eating idlis and was about to eat dosa but his mother called him to inquire about how his day was going and he walked some 10-15 metres away to talk to her, which saved his life.

Astounded by the blast, Kumar said he had been living in Bengaluru for a year now, and going to the Rameshwaram cafe was a routine. He added that it took him a while to come to terms that he remained unhurt.

A blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe during the lunch hour on Friday. The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later confirmed that the blast was caused by a 'low-intensity improvised explosion device (IED),' that ended up injuring 10 people.

As of Saturday, the Bengaluru Crime Branch detained four people in connection with the IED blast and the police added they are underway in trying to identify the prime accused in the blast. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:25 IST

