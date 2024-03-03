Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: 8 Probe Teams Formed, State Home Minister Parameshwara to Hold Meet Today

Bengaluru cafe blast: Minister G Parameshwara said that it is not clear at the moment whether the blast had any connection with the Mangaluru blast.

Lone suspect of Rameshwaram cafe blast caught on tape
Images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at Rameshwaram cafe | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The probe into the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast has intensified. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that eight teams have been constituted to probe the March 1 eatery blast that left 10 people injured. G Parameshwara said officials have collected the CCTV footage.

The officials are examining all possible angles, including any jealousy angle. The Minister urged the opposition to cooperate and not politicise the blast.

Advertisement

He further said that it is not clear at the moment whether the blast had any connection with the Mangaluru blast.

Parameshwara said, "We are continuing our investigation. 8 teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor.”

Advertisement

He added, “I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue...We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the CM. Today, I have called a meeting of all the senior officers. BJP should not issue negative statements..."

Advertisement

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an autorickshaw in November, 2022. Probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple. Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

The State Home Minister has called a meeting of all the senior officers in connection with the blast today.

Advertisement

Earlier, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence about nabbing the culprit involved in the blast at the cafe, as his movement had been captured by the cameras.

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at Rameshwaram cafe and those nearby. The CCTV footage shows the suspect with a bag, wearing a cap and mask, walking and looking at wristwatch. Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in the investigation and shared some inputs with them. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.  

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

20 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

20 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

20 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

20 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Fact-Finding Team Reaches Sandeshkhali to Initiate Probe

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Easy-To-Make Vegetarian Dinner Recipe Ideas

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Rakul-Jackky Share New Photos From Goa Wedding: Our Dream Day Looked...

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Diljit Takes Gujarati Lessons From Nita At Anant's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni gets immersed in Dandiya with wife Sakshi, Dwayne Bravo - WATCH

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo