Images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at Rameshwaram cafe

Bengaluru: The probe into the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast has intensified. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that eight teams have been constituted to probe the March 1 eatery blast that left 10 people injured. G Parameshwara said officials have collected the CCTV footage.

The officials are examining all possible angles, including any jealousy angle. The Minister urged the opposition to cooperate and not politicise the blast.

He further said that it is not clear at the moment whether the blast had any connection with the Mangaluru blast.

Parameshwara said, "We are continuing our investigation. 8 teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor.”

He added, “I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue...We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the CM. Today, I have called a meeting of all the senior officers. BJP should not issue negative statements..."

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an autorickshaw in November, 2022. Probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple. Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

The State Home Minister has called a meeting of all the senior officers in connection with the blast today.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence about nabbing the culprit involved in the blast at the cafe, as his movement had been captured by the cameras.

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at Rameshwaram cafe and those nearby. The CCTV footage shows the suspect with a bag, wearing a cap and mask, walking and looking at wristwatch. Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in the investigation and shared some inputs with them. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

