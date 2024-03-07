Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a significant development in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, a new video has been accessed which shows the accused travelling in the BMTC Volvo bus. As soon as he spotted the CCTV camera, he quickly departed from the sight.

The sources said that the NIA has got information in Bellary that the accused had boarded a bus moving towards Gokarna city in coastal Karnataka from Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh. It is suspected that the bomber was in Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district and may have plans of escaping to a foreign country.

Advertisement

#Karnataka #Bengaluru #RameshwaramCafe #BengaluruBlast #RameshwaramCafeBlast



CCTV footage of The Rameshwaram Cafe Bomber in BMTC Volvo bus, Bengaluru before the blast



Timeline of his movements



• The bomber changed his clothes after the incident



• He arrived at Ballari… https://t.co/0ane3R3Vva pic.twitter.com/ev9zS1YV3R — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) March 7, 2024

In the pruported video, he is seen wearing a cap along with face mask and glasses. He is drssed in black pants, green button up shirt, black pants. He is built is slim and tall.

Advertisement

According to the handle Karnataka Weather, the bomber changed his clothes after he incident.

On Wednesday he arrived at the Ballari busstand, the bomber was found boarding Mantralaya-Gokarna bus from Ballari on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the bomber was found boarding Mantralaya - Gokarna bus from Ballari on Wednesday evening, as per the CCTV video.

Search in Tumkur for Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Accused

On Tuesday he was found at Tumakuru bus stand before going to Ballari, as per the media reports.

Mantralaya - Gokarna bus conductor was inquired about this most wanted passenger & he confirmed that he travelled in the bus. The bomber got off the bus at Bhatkal.

Advertisement

Sources also said that the alleged bomber had travelled to Tumkur from Bengaluru after carrying out the explosion and from there he had come to Bellary city.

Another NIA team had reached a Tumkur bus stand where the suspect was said to have been seen.

Advertisement

Bengaluru police and Tumkur police are investigating the matter.

CCTV cameras have been checked at various places including Tumkur railway station, bus stand and other places.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru police arrived in more than 25 police vehicles and are searching the Tumkur Railway Station, including Mandipet.

The search was led by two DCPs from central crime branch

Advertisement

Tumakuru SP Ashok KV, DySP Chandrashekar and others also part of investigation. (With inputs from agencies)