Bengaluru: In a significant development in Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case, the footage of the suspect alighting from a bus at Kundalahalli bus stand before carrying out the blast, has been accessed. Further investigation by CCB investigation teams underway.

Meanwhile, the probe into the blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said. This development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government may consider handing over the probe to the NIA if the need arises.

So far, Karnataka Police's investigation of the blast has been assisted by officials of the NIA, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The explosion is suspected to be carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.