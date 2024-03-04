Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Bengaluru Cafe Bomb Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

Bengaluru Cafe Bomb Blast: Further investigation by CCB investigation teams underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case
Video of suspect getting down from bus accessed | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a significant development in Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case, the footage of the suspect alighting from a bus at Kundalahalli bus stand before carrying out the blast, has been accessed. Further investigation by CCB investigation teams underway.

Meanwhile, the probe into the blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said. This development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government may consider handing over the probe to the NIA if the need arises.

Advertisement

So far, Karnataka Police's investigation of the blast has been assisted by officials of the NIA, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The explosion is suspected to be carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.  

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Ports rises after February cargo volumes zooms 33%

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin briefly breaches $64,000 mark, memecoins ride strong BTC rally

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo