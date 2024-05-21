Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Tuesday busted a rave party on the wee hours of Sunday and arrested five individuals from G.R. Farms at Electronic City. Although, FIR has been registered against 100 to 150 people present at the party, the police are yet to name anyone in their FIR. It is believed that several VVIPs, including Telugu actress Hema, was also present at the party. The plot around the rave party thickened when a high-end car with YSRCP MLA Govardhan Reddy's pass was also found at the spot. According to our sources, there was another Andhra registered car, bearing pass of a Karnataka MLC, present. The pass had no name on it and it was unclear if it was valid, sources confirmed.

The five individuals are identified as Vasu, Arun , Siddiq, Ranadhir and Raj Bhava. While the rave party was arranged for Vasu's birthday celebration, his relative Arun was the organiser of the rave party. The other three accused were suspected of peddling drugs. According to reports, the cops received information of a rave party being organised within city limits at 11:30 pm on Sunday night.



The party, which started at 5 pm on Sunday, was named 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory' under the heading 'Vasu's birthday'. After raiding the place, the cops found several MDMA pills along with cocaine, hydroganja and other drugs.

Advertisement

All 5 accused have been sent to judicial custody and are currently placed at the Parappana Agrahara Jail. It is believed that the police will roll out more information related to other VIPs present at the party and car passes of political leaders after grilling the accused.