sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Residents Perform 'Gundi Pujan' to Potholes On Varamahalakshmi Festival, Urge Road Repairs

Published 16:10 IST, August 16th 2024

Bengaluru Residents Perform 'Gundi Pujan' to Potholes On Varamahalakshmi Festival, Urge Road Repairs

Bengalureans perform 'Gundi Pujan' on Varamahalakshmi festival, protesting potholes and urging road repairs, highlighting infrastructure issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bengaluru Residents Perform 'Gundi Pujan' to Potholes On Varamahalakshmi Festival, Urge Road Repairs
Bengaluru Residents Perform 'Gundi Pujan' to Potholes On Varamahalakshmi Festival | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:10 IST, August 16th 2024