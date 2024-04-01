Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident of road rage in IT hub Bengaluru, three bike-borne men indulged in sudden fight with a women travelling in a car.

The frightened women was heard crying amid scary chasing scene by the three men in the video accessed by Republic.

According to report, the incident happened in Bengaluru's Koramangala area where the motorist even tried to open the door of the moving car, leaving the women sitting inside the car terrified and alarmed.

As seen in the video, the motorist chased the woman in the long stretch, trying to overtake the car. The woman, in a cold sweat, recorded the entire incident of road rage.

Bengaluru & Road Rage

In a separate incident of road rage harassment, a software engineer and four of his female colleagues, who were returning from an offsite assignment, were attacked by a group of four men who tried to extort money on Sarjapura-Attibele Road.

The incident unfolded on January 7, 2024, when Charan Pal Singh, who was driving his car, noticed the accused intercept the car and park their scooters to block the way. They walked to the driver and started banging on the windshield, shouting, and hurling abuses to open the window, accusing him of hitting their vehicle.

WOMEN WAS SCARED AND CRYING IN THE VIDEO