Bengaluru Road Rage Twist: IAF Officer Now Booked for Assaulting Call Centre Worker

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru road rage case took a sharp twist after new video footage surfaced showing an Indian Air Force officer and his wife beating up a delivery boy,despite earlier claiming they were attacked by a group of locals. The officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, had posted a video of himself bleeding, alleging he was assaulted by Kannada-speaking men. However, the new clip shows Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, thrashing a man in a neon delivery jacket, raising questions about their version of the incident.

The couple had posted a video showing Bose injured and accused local men of attacking them, but the latest footage suggests they were equally involved in the violence.

The incident took place early Monday morning when IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, were on their way to Kempegowda International Airport from the DRDO quarters. His wife was driving the car while Bose sat beside her.

According to the police, an argument broke out near Byappanahalli between the couple and a biker, Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre. What started as a verbal spat quickly escalated, with both parties allegedly assaulting each other. The argument was captured on videos by bystanders, showing the IAF officer hitting the biker in full public view while his wife tried to intervene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D confirmed that cases have now been registered against both individuals at the Byappanahalli police station. "An altercation took place between them. Both attacked each other. Around 6 am, the officer was heading to the airport with his wife. Based on the counter-complaint given by Vikas Kumar, a case has also been registered against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the DCP said.

In a video statement shared earlier, Bose alleged he was chased and abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals while heading to the airport. Following his complaint, Vikas Kumar was arrested on charges of assault.

However, Vikas Kumar later filed a counter-complaint, claiming that he too was assaulted by the officer. “I was just passing by when the lady made a remark. I asked, ‘What are you talking about?’ and approached the officer to ask, ‘What is Madam saying?’” he told the police.

Bose was advised by the local SHO to get first aid for his injuries and return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late for his flight, he left. Later, after he went live on social media, the police traced Madhumita Dutta and registered a complaint based on her statement.

Madhumita had earlier filed a complaint against unknown individuals, after which Kumar was taken into custody. However, the case turned complex after videos of the incident surfaced and both sides made serious allegations.

Kumar’s mother, Jyothi, in an emotional appeal, demanded justice for her son. “Being a commander, an IAF officer, he thrashed my son and damaged his bike. Even after that, we did not file a police complaint thinking it’s a small issue. But now they have made this a big issue and are troubling my son. I want justice for him,” she said in a video statement.