Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Slogan Sparks Social Media Frenzy: “No Compromise Only Fight”

Bengaluru's unique autorickshaw slogan "No Compromise Only Fight" captures attention, reflecting city's vibrant culture. Peak Bengaluru celebrates such moments.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Slogan Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Slogan Sparks Social Media Frenzy | Image:X: @akshattak
  • 2 min read
Indian commercial vehicles are famous for the creative slogans written behind them. And these are things that make the hectic traffic and driving bearable. These slogans vary from motivation to funny or heartbroken shayaris, but one thing is sure: they will be creative. 

One of these incidents has been reported on the roads of Bengaluru, where an X user spotted an autorickshaw with a slogan that reads, “No Compromise Only Fight.” 

X user Akshat Tak captured the moment and posted this on X under the ‘peak Bengaluru moment.’

Akshat Tak posted this picture with a caption that says, “@peakbengaluru moment:

Bangalore autorickshaw slogans are the best in the world.”


The peak Bengaluru moment is a page dedicated to the uniqueness of the silicon valley of India. Under this, the Bengaluru residents share all the stuff that is unique and different from the other city. There were many things that people shared under this. One of the posts was about the parking charges, which were Rs. 1,000 per hour. This charge was written on a sign board at the UB City Mall, near Vittal Mallya Road, and had reached a million views on X.

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Viral

