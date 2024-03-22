×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Extends Service by 30 Minutes on IPL Match Days at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has decided to extend the operational hours by 30 minutes in wake of the IPL 2024 cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bengaluru's Namma Metro announces to extend operational time by 30 minutes on all IPL match days at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bengaluru's Namma Metro announces to extend operational time by 30 minutes on all IPL match days at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image:Representational
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Extends Service: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has decided to extend the operational hours by 30 minutes in wake of the IPL 2024 cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that the metro service will be extended by 30 minutes on March 25 and for all the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. As per the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the step has been taken to facilitate those cricket fans who travel to the stadium to watch the matches and return late at night.

Not only the IPL matches, the metro train services will also start early for passengers attending the half Marathon in the Bidadi Industrial area in Bengaluru on March 24. The BMRCL notified that the first metro train service will start at 4.30 am on Sunday, from all four terminals for the Bidadi Marathon scheduled at Bidadi industrial area in Bengaluru.

Last metro train will depart at 11.30 pm on IPL match days

Further, according to the notification issued by the BMRCL, the last metro train will depart at 11.30 pm from all four metro terminals in Bengaluru on March 25, 29 and April 2, on the IPL match days. During all these days, the IPL team from Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against other IPL teams at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The BMRCL has tweeted from its official handle announcing the extension of the timing of the metro train services in wake of the IPL matches. On all the match days at Chinnaswamy stadium on March 25, 29, and April 02, return journey paper tickets worth Rs 50 will be available at all metro stations from 2 pm onwards.

The tickets will be valid at Cubbon Park and MG Road metro stations only for a single journey to all metro stations. The tickets shall be valid from 8 pm onwards on the issued date, clarified BMRCL. Other than these facilities, NCMC cards, tokens, as well as QR code tickets, will be available to purchase tickets just like any other day.

BMRCL has requested passengers to make use of the announced facilities to avoid crowding at the metro stations.

The IPL 2024 is set to begin with the face-off match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium. 
 

