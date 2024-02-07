The report, released by the Office USTR, identified 33 physical markets and 39 online markets globally that are engaged in the notorious list. (Representative image) | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: Three Indian markets across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi have been featured in the US Notorious Markets List. The Notorious Markets List highlights the markets (both virtual and physical) that are reportedly engaged in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The report, released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday, identified 33 physical markets and 39 online markets globally that are engaged in the notorious list.

Three such markets in India are Sadar Patrappa Road market in Bengaluru, Mumbai’s Heera Panna market, and Tank Road market in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Additionally, three online markets in India – IndiaMart, Vegamovies, and WHMCS Smarters – are also mentioned in the list.

Sadar Patrappa Road, a bustling market in the heart of Bengaluru, is known for dealing in spare parts of electronic goods, repair works at subsidised rates, and digital gadgets sales.

The customers are advised to practice caution as scammers are also present at the market with budget-friendly options .

According to sources, whenever any supposedly counterfeit products are found at the markets, they are seized by the police. The complaints are registered under the Copyright Act, 1957.

The report, published annually, reveals the resurgence of counterfeit sales globally following the relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions. An increase has been reported in physical stores serving as points of contact for sellers to engage with customers who place orders and collect counterfeit products in-person.

