Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Bengaluru: Saptarishi Avahanam Conducted at Sadhguru Sannidhi to Invoke the Grace of Lord Shiva

Priests from Kashi Vishwanath Temple conducted the Saptarishi Avahanam, a process to invoke the grace of Lord Shiva, at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: Seven priests from the famed Kashi Vishwanath Temple conducted the powerful Saptarishi Avahanam at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru today. It is a process to invoke the grace of Lord Shiva. Several hundred people from the local communities surrounding Sadhguru Sannidhi and other places gathered at Adiyogi for the process that began at 6 pm. and ended at 8:15 pm.

Legend is that several millennia ago, Lord Shiva is said to have taught the process in the presence of Devi to his first disciples, the Saptarishis or the seven sages. It was offered to Lord Shiva's disciples as a means to invoke his presence and invite his grace, as they travelled to offer Yoga to all corners of the world.

The process has been preserved in its purest form at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple over thousands of years. Every year, seven priests from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple conduct the Saptarishi Avahanam at Sadhguru Sannidhi. This is the only instance when the process is performed outside the Kashi Temple.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

