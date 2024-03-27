×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Bengaluru: Services Briefly Hit on Namma Metro's Purple Line | Check Details

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has asked commuters to brace for some delays on the Purple Line.

Reported by: Digital Desk
metro
A Bangalore Metro train | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: The services on the Purple Line of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru were partially disrupted on Wednesday morning due to signalling failure. The operations were briefly affected between Baiyappanahalli and Grudacharpalya. Due to tech glitch, trains were running at a restricted speed. 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) asked commuters to brace for some delays on the Purple Line. 

Talking to social media platform x, The BMRCL wrote, “ Brace for some delays on purple line due to signalling failure between Baiyappanahalli and Grudacharpalya . Trains are running at restricted speed in this area . Rectification work is in progress . Inconvenience caused is regretted(sic).” 

The error was soon rectified and normal operations resumed on the route, The BMRCL said in another post. The BMRCL tweeted, “The signalling fault between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya on the purple line has been rectified and trains are running at their normal speed. For kind information(sic).”

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

