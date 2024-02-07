Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Juvenile son Kills Mother With Metal Rod in Whitefield

Bengaluru Shocker: The juvenile attacked his mother with a metal rod following an argument, resulting in her death.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Juvenile son kills mother | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 40-year-old woman was killed by her juvenile son in Bheemiah Layout in Bengaluru on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Netra, a resident of Mulbagal in Kolar District. The juvenile attacked his mother with a metal rod following an argument, resulting in her death. Later, the accused reportedly went to the police station and surrendered himself.   

The boy was studying diploma at a college in Mulbagal. The incident occurred after Netra scolded her son on Friday morning as he was leaving for college. The police have stated that only Netra and her son were present in the house at the time of the tragic incident. The police have stated that only Netra and her son were present in the house at the time of the tragic incident.  

Advertisement

Reports Dr Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield reached the spot as soon they got the information about the incident. “A 40-year-old woman named Netra was murdered around 7:30 am on Friday. Her son attacked her with a metal road and killed her. She was a mother of two. A case has been registered regarding the incident at K R Puram Police Station,” Dr Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield told a leading daily. 

Meanwhile, the boy has been taken custody and a case has been registered regarding the incident at the K R Puram Police Station.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World33 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News40 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement