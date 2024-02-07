Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 40-year-old woman was killed by her juvenile son in Bheemiah Layout in Bengaluru on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Netra, a resident of Mulbagal in Kolar District. The juvenile attacked his mother with a metal rod following an argument, resulting in her death. Later, the accused reportedly went to the police station and surrendered himself.

The boy was studying diploma at a college in Mulbagal. The incident occurred after Netra scolded her son on Friday morning as he was leaving for college. The police have stated that only Netra and her son were present in the house at the time of the tragic incident.

Reports Dr Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield reached the spot as soon they got the information about the incident. “A 40-year-old woman named Netra was murdered around 7:30 am on Friday. Her son attacked her with a metal road and killed her. She was a mother of two. A case has been registered regarding the incident at K R Puram Police Station,” Dr Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield told a leading daily.

Meanwhile, the boy has been taken custody and a case has been registered regarding the incident at the K R Puram Police Station.