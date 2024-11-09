sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Shocker: Teacher 'Breaks' Student’s Tooth After He Spills Water on Her Clothes

Published 12:49 IST, November 9th 2024

Bengaluru Shocker: Teacher 'Breaks' Student’s Tooth After He Spills Water on Her Clothes

Police have registered a case against a teacher from convent school in Jayanagar for allegedly breaking a 6-grade student’s tooth during class

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police have registered a case against a teacher from convent school in Jayanagar for allegedly breaking a 6-grade student’s tooth during class
Police have registered a case against a teacher from convent school in Jayanagar for allegedly breaking a 6-grade student’s tooth during class | Image: AI Generated
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:48 IST, November 9th 2024