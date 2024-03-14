×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Bengaluru Shootout: Robbers Open Fire At Jewellers After Failed Theft Attempt, 2 Injured

At least two people were injured after a shootout incident occured in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Thursday morning.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Bengaluru Shootout
Bengaluru Shootout | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: At least two people were injured after a shootout incident occured in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Thursday morning. The incident unfolded when two bike borne miscreants attempted to rob a jewelery store in Devinagar area near Kodigehalli.

Upon facing resistance from the owner of Laxmi Jewellers in handing over money, the miscreants opened fire on him and another member of staff. 

Appuram and Anandram, the two injured individuals, have been hospitalized, according to officials. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

