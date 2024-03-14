Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:00 IST
Bengaluru Shootout: Robbers Open Fire At Jewellers After Failed Theft Attempt, 2 Injured
At least two people were injured after a shootout incident occured in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Thursday morning.
Bengaluru Shootout | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: At least two people were injured after a shootout incident occured in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Thursday morning. The incident unfolded when two bike borne miscreants attempted to rob a jewelery store in Devinagar area near Kodigehalli.
Upon facing resistance from the owner of Laxmi Jewellers in handing over money, the miscreants opened fire on him and another member of staff.
Appuram and Anandram, the two injured individuals, have been hospitalized, according to officials.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
