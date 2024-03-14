Bengaluru Shootout: Robbers Open Fire At Jewellers After Failed Theft Attempt, 2 Injured

Advertisement

Bengaluru: At least two people were injured after a shootout incident occured in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Thursday morning. The incident unfolded when two bike borne miscreants attempted to rob a jewelery store in Devinagar area near Kodigehalli.

Upon facing resistance from the owner of Laxmi Jewellers in handing over money, the miscreants opened fire on him and another member of staff.

Appuram and Anandram, the two injured individuals, have been hospitalized, according to officials.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.