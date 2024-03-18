×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan', Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A Bengaluru-based shopkeeper was thrashed by a group of men after he allegedly played loud music during evening prayer ‘Azan.’

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based shopkeeper was thrashed by a group of men after he allegedly played loud music during evening prayer ‘Azan.’ 

The incident was reported on Sunday in the city's Siddanna Layout area. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper. 

An FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and an investigation to nab the accused has been launched. 

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the men coming to the shop and initiating an argument. Subsequently, one of the men grabbed the shopkeeper by his collar, prompting the latter to him back in self-defense. 

The video further showed a second man hitting the shopkeeper after which he gets out of the shop, triggering a violent clash. The group of men took turns to throw kicks and punches at the shopkeeper. 

Soon after the physical assault sopped, the men dispersed and the shopkeeper returned to his shop with injuries on his mouth, showed the CCTV video. 

The incident prompted a probe against the accused identified as Suleman, Shahnavaz, Rohith, Dyanish, and Taruna. The DCP Central said three of the accused have been arrested.

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

