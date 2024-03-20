Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based shopkeeper was thrashed by a group of men after he allegedly played loud music during evening prayer ‘Azan.’

The incident was reported on Sunday in the city's Siddanna Layout area. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper, claimed reports.

Advertisement

"I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," said the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing loud music

An FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and an investigation to nab the accused has been launched, said officials.

Advertisement

A Bengaluru-based shopkeeper was thrashed by a group of men after he allegedly played loud music during evening prayer ‘Azan.’



READ FULL STORY HERE:https://t.co/Frzq1wG2jW#Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/eVJDIALoaQ — Republic (@republic)

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the men coming to the shop and initiating an argument. Subsequently, one of the men grabbed the shopkeeper by his collar, prompting the latter to hit him back in self-defense.

Advertisement

The video further showed a second man hitting the shopkeeper after which the latter steps out of the shop, triggering a violent clash. The group of men took turns to throw kicks and punches at the shopkeeper.

Soon after the physical assault sopped, the men dispersed and the shopkeeper returned to his shop with injuries on his mouth, showed the CCTV video.

Advertisement

The incident prompted a probe against the accused identified as Suleman, Shahnavaz, Rohith, Danish, and Tarun. The DCP Central said three of the accused have been arrested.