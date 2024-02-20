Bengaluru: 20-Year-Old University Student Dies by Suicide During Exam in Udupi | Image: Republic

Udupi: A 20-year-old student of Manipal university in Karnataka's Udupi allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 6th floor of the university building on Saturday.

The purported video of the same has also gone viral on the internet.

The student who allegedly committed suicide is identified as Sathyam and hails from Bihar. He was pursuing BSC and was in his second year of the course.

He committed suicide while an exam were underway.