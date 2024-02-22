English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Shortly Before Takeoff from Bengaluru, Man on Air India Flight Claims to Be 'Terrorist'

A man aged 20-year-old who was travelling from Bengaluru to Lucknow on an Air India flight claimed to be a terrorist minutes before takeoff.

Shortly Before Takeoff from Bengaluru, Man on Air India Flight Claims to Be 'Terrorist' | Image:Pexels
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man aged 20-year-old who was travelling from Bengaluru to Lucknow on an Air India flight sent panic waves across the travellers, cabin crew and security personnel as he claimed that he was a 'terrorist', as per the media reports. 

The incident happened on February 17. 

The man was later arrested and was identified as Adarsh Kumar Singh, son of an assistant police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh. He was released on bail later. 

According to the police probe, the man was a student of a private college in Bengaluru was mentally disturbed after he did not do well in the examination. 

Police stated that the man boarded the flight on February 17 and wanted to get off the plane moments before the departure. He shouted that he was a 'part of a terrorist organization'. 

According to an officer, the crew members informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who removed him from the aircraft and frisked both him and the luggage.

The CISF officials discovered nothing suspicious and subsequently turned him over to the Kempegowda airport police.

A case has been filed against Singh at the Kempegowda airport police station, citing Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with making statements that cause public nuisance, in response to a complaint from Air India employees.

The cops said Singh was having issues with his girlfriend. According to an officer, Adarsh's family members told the police about his mental health problems, and the police had asked for his family's medical records.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

