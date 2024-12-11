Published 16:34 IST, December 11th 2024
Karnataka Techie Suicide: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Death Probe | Latest News Updates
The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sent shockwaves across India. Leaving behind a 24-page note, he accused his wife, her family, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide," shedding light on a deeply troubling case of harassment and alleged corruption.
An FIR has been filed against Atul Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family in connection with his suicide. Bikas Kumar, Atul's father, has accused them of harassment and instigating his son's death. The Marathahalli police in Bengaluru are currently investigating the case based on the allegations outlined in Atul's 24-page suicide note.
Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Dies by Suicide: Case FIR Against Wife Nikita Singhania and In-Laws – What Led to the Tragic Incident?
16:46 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul's Brother Demands Justice, Criticizes Corruption in Legal System After Techie’s Suicide
Bengaluru techie suicide: Subhash's brother Bikas said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice." Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice can be expected only when it is corruption-free, when every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts.
"....can expect justice only when decisions are made on the basis of facts and if it does not happen, then people will slowly start losing faith in judicial system. It may lead to a situation where people may get afraid to get married. Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM machine for vending money," he alleged.
16:42 IST, December 11th 2024
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls for Review of Family Laws, Advocates Gender Neutrality
Atul Subhash suicide case: On Atul Subhash suicide case, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "...I think the time has also come for us to review many of these family-related legislations and also introduce, wherever possible, an aspect of gender neutrality so as to protect both partners in a marriage. The family is a very important institution. It is the founding block of the society. And legislations that can be misused by one partner can be a detriment to the very institution of family and will have very strong social repercussions if not addressed..."
16:38 IST, December 11th 2024
Bengaluru Police Files FIR Against Atul Subhash's Wife and Her Family
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: Bengaluru police files FIR against the wife of the late Atul Subhash and her family.
They have been booked for abetment of su*cide under Section 108 3(5) of the BNS.
It is under Non Bailable Offence.
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar Calls for Thorough Inquiry and Strict Action in Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: On Bengaluru techie suicide, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar says, "This has to be thoroughly inquired. The state government has to take this case very seriously. The culprits need to be punished. The judiciary has to take note of all this."
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Atul Subhash Suicide, Criticizes Extortion and Gender Bias in Marital Issues
Bengaluru techie suicide: On Atul Subhash suicide case, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, “I am shocked. His video is heart-wrenching…. The case is infested with communism, socialism, and feminism. The extortion of crores which was beyond his capacity is condemnable... Nevertheless, we cannot use the example of a wrong woman to torture other women. In 99% of the marriages, the men are at fault."
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
Lawyers Call for 498-A Law Reforms After Bengaluru Techie Suicide, Advocate Bailable, Gender-Neutral, and Mediation
Bengaluru techie suicide: Delhi-based Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa on Wednesday spoke on the Bengaluru techie suicide case citing possible misuse of Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code and said that the case should be taken into serious consideration as it affects the social fabric of our society.
The senior advocate said that Section 498 A is being misused and has become a has become a 'tool for extorting money.'
Speaking to ANI, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said, "I think it's a very serious matter. Being a criminal lawyer for now over three decades, I have seen how 498 A has been misused by our own people--legal fraternity, police machinery, and the disgruntled women who have filed cases. This incident has triggered the controversy and has brought the issue before the people of the country. It should be taken very seriously because the misuse of 498 A should be curbed because it affects the social fabric of our society."
16:40 IST, December 11th 2024
Bar Council Chairman Calls for Action in Atul Subhash Suicide Case, Criticizes Misuse of 498A Law
Atul Subhash suicide case: Bar Council of India Chairman and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra says, "... The incident is unfortunate. The behaviour of the judge is also unfortunate and there should be action... The High Court will not remain quiet regarding this... As far as 498A is considered, everyone knows that it is being more misused than it is being used properly. The no. of genuine cases has decreased... The whole family gets trapped... The provisions of the law need some changes. There should be a preliminary inquiry before lodging the FIR. There should be an inquiry before the complaint is launched. If there seems to be a case prima facie, then the FIR should be lodged... It should be made bailable... Women file a case of 498A even at petty issues... So many issues can be solved by mediation and don't need to be taken to the Court if proper changes are made in the law..."
