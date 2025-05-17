Bengaluru Techie Mowed Down By Drunken Man In His Car After Refusing to Buy Cigarettes For Him, Shocking Video Emerges

Bengaluru: A software techie was killed in a fit of rage after reportedly refusing to buy a cigarette for a drunken driver in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the victim and his friend stepped out for a short break from work in the early hours. The shocking event was captured on CCTV.

According to reports, the victim, identified as 29-year-old HN Sanjay, was accompanied by his friend Chetan Pujamath when they went out for a break during the wee hours to smoke a cigarette. They were approached by 31-year-old Pratheek, who was intoxicated inside his car and demanded that they buy a cigarette for him.

A heated argument erupted when the duo refused. Locals intervened, prompting Pratheek to leave the spot in his SUV but parked his car at a short distance away.

As Sanjay and Chetan were leaving, Pratheek followed them and rammed his car into their bike, leaving both injured.

A viral video of the incident shows Pratheek inside his SUV, deliberately ramming his car into the two youths, tossing one onto the bonnet and crashing them against a roadside wall. Sanjay succumbed to his injuries, while his friend sustained minor wounds.

Pratheek, a manager at a private company, has been arrested and booked for murder.

According to an Instagram post, the incident took place on May 10 in South Bengaluru. Sanjay was a resident of Vajarahalli near Kanakapura Main Road, while Chetan, who survived with minor injuries, resides in JP Nagar 7th Phase. The accused, Pratheek, a BCom graduate and private firm manager from RR Nagar, is currently in judicial custody.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 3:50 AM, when Sanjay and Chetan stepped out for tea. While at a roadside stall, Pratheek, who was returning home intoxicated with his wife after a birthday party, pulled up in his car and demanded that the techies buy him a cigarette. When they refused, an argument broke out. Sanjay and other bystanders intervened, and Pratheek’s wife managed to push him back into the car.

However, moments later, as Sanjay and Chetan left the tea stall on their two-wheeler, Pratheek followed them and deliberately rammed into their bike. Chetan was thrown onto the bonnet and escaped with minor injuries, while Sanjay suffered a severe head injury after hitting a pharmacy shutter and the pavement.