Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: FIR Filed Against Atul's Wife and in-Laws
The Marathahalli police on Wednesday registered an FIR on the complaint filed by Atul Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar against 4 people in connection to the suicide of case Bengaluru Techie, Atul Shubhash.
The people named in the FIR are Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania and Uncle Sushil Singhania.
