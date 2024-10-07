sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 14:31 IST, October 7th 2024

Bengaluru to Get Namo Bharat Train Connecting Mysuru and Tumakuru

Union Railway Minister has announced plans to introduce Namo Bharat trains in Bengaluru, to improve connectivity between the city and neighbouring regions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India's first semi-high speed regional rail service, RapidX has now been renamed NaMo Bharat, a day prior to inauguration by PM Modi
India's first semi-high speed regional rail service, RapidX has now been renamed NaMo Bharat, a day prior to inauguration by PM Modi | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:31 IST, October 7th 2024