Updated April 11th, 2024 at 07:38 IST
Bengaluru Traffic: Vehicular Movement Restricted on Mysore Road Today | Check Route Diversions
Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today due to an estimated gathering of more than 25,000 people at BB Junction of Mysore Road
- India
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
To ensure smooth movement of the citizens, traffic diversions have been planned by the Bengaluru Traffic Police | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today, April 11, due to an estimated gathering of more than 25,000 people at BB Junction of Mysore Road and 7th Cross of 1st Main Road, Chamrajpete BBMP Playground in the city. To ensure smooth movement of the citizens, traffic diversions have been planned.
Traffic Advisory Issued: Check Alternate Routes
- On April 11, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, all types of vehicles will be temporarily restricted on both sides of Mysore Road from City Market Flyover (BGS Flyover) to Toll Gate Junction.
- For those travelling towards Mysore Road from Town Hall, the advised route is to go below the flyover, take a right turn near Sirsi Circle, then proceed via Binnimill Junction, take a left turn at Hunasemara Junction, another left turn at MC Circle, right turn at Hosahalli Signal, and reach Mysore Road near Kimko Junction via the west of Cord Road.
- Vehicles coming towards the market from the Kengeri side are advised to take a left turn near Kimko Junction, proceed via the west of Cord Road, take a right turn at MC Circle towards Magadi Road, another right turn near Hunasemar Junction, left turn at Binnimil Junction, and finally a left turn near Sirsi Circle.
- The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued another advisory in view of white topping work on both sides from Sultanpet Cross of BVK Iyengar Road to Kodandarama Mandir by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP). As per the advisory, traffic diversion plans will be implemented temporarily till the completion of the work.
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 07:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.