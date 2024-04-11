Bengaluru Traffic: Vehicular Movement Restricted on Mysore Road Today | Check Route Diversions

On April 11, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, all types of vehicles will be temporarily restricted on both sides of Mysore Road from City Market Flyover (BGS Flyover) to Toll Gate Junction.

For those travelling towards Mysore Road from Town Hall, the advised route is to go below the flyover, take a right turn near Sirsi Circle, then proceed via Binnimill Junction, take a left turn at Hunasemara Junction, another left turn at MC Circle, right turn at Hosahalli Signal, and reach Mysore Road near Kimko Junction via the west of Cord Road.