RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Bengaluru Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Closed Routes, Parking Facilities

Bengaluru: A traffic advisory has been issued for Bengaluru in light of the victory celebrations honoring Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who claimed their maiden IPL title against Punjab Kings in the final game at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

RCB felicitation event details

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has organised a special felicitation program to celebrate RCB’s outstanding performance. The event will be taking place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru today. Entry to the event is strictly through tickets and passes.

Traffic and parking guidelines

In a notification, Bengaluru Traffic Police stated, "Entry to this program is allowed only for those who have entry tickets and passes. Due to limited parking, the public is advised to use Metro and other public transport. Commuters are advised to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) area between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited in and around the areas surrounding Chinnaswamy Stadium."