Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Bengaluru Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Closed Routes, Parking Facilities

Updated 4 June 2025 at 16:58 IST

RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Bengaluru Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Closed Routes, Parking Facilities

A felicitation program has been organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to honour IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their maiden title win against Punjab Kings, in the final game held at the Narendra Modi stadium -- Motera -- in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final.
Bengaluru traffic police issues traffic advisory for RCB's felicitation ceremony at M Chinnaswamy stadium. | Image: AP

Bengaluru: A traffic advisory has been issued for Bengaluru in light of the victory celebrations honoring Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who claimed their maiden IPL title against Punjab Kings in the final game at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

RCB felicitation event details

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has organised a special felicitation program to celebrate RCB’s outstanding performance. The event will be taking place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru today. Entry to the event is strictly through tickets and passes.

Traffic and parking guidelines

In a notification, Bengaluru Traffic Police stated, "Entry to this program is allowed only for those who have entry tickets and passes. Due to limited parking, the public is advised to use Metro and other public transport. Commuters are advised to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) area between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited in and around the areas surrounding Chinnaswamy Stadium."

List of closed routes  

  • Ambedkar Veedi
  • Cubbon Road
  • M.G. Road
  • Queens Road
  • Kasturba Road

Designated parking areas

  • St. Joseph Indian School Ground
  • UB City Parking Lot
  • BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar (1st Floor) & Old KGID Building
  • Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park)
     

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 4 June 2025 at 16:58 IST