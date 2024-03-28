Bengaluru: City Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of IPL Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 28, 2024, city traffic police has issued traffic advisory on Thursday.

The traffic diversions will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM and parking restrictions will be in place on several roads in the vicinity of the stadium.



Cubbon Road

Rajbhavan Road

Central Street Road

Marks Road

Museum Road

Kasturba Road

Ambedkar Veedi Road

Trinity Junction

Lavelle Road

Vittal Mallya Road

Kings Road

Nrupathunga Road

Parking will be available at:

For the convenience of the public, designated parking places have been arranged. These include:

St. Joseph's Indian School Ground

UB City Parking lot

BMTC TTMC Shivajinagara 1st Floor

OLD KGID Building

Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park

Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the traffic advisory on social media platform X and requested the public t cooperate.

