Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Bengaluru: City Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of IPL Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium

Ahead of upcoming IPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 28, 2024, city traffic police has issued traffic advisory.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru: City Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of IPL Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image:Bengaluru Traffic
Bengaluru: Ahead of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 28, 2024, city traffic police has issued traffic advisory on Thursday. 

The traffic diversions will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM and parking restrictions will be in place on several roads in the vicinity of the stadium. 
 

  • Cubbon Road
  • Rajbhavan Road
  • Central Street Road
  • Cubbon Road
     
  • Marks Road
  •  Museum Road
  •  Kasturba Road
  • Ambedkar Veedi Road
  • Trinity Junction
  •  Lavelle Road
  • Vittal Mallya Road
  • Kings Road
  • Nrupathunga Road

Parking will be available at: 

For the convenience of the public, designated parking places have been arranged. These include:

  • St. Joseph's Indian School Ground
  • UB City Parking lot
  •  BMTC TTMC Shivajinagara 1st Floor
  • OLD KGID Building
  • Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park

Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the traffic advisory on social media platform X and requested the public t cooperate.
 

 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

