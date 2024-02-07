According to police, as many as 65 cases were filed at the VV Puram traffic police station alone. | Image: X

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday came down heavily on traffic violators near educational institutions in southern areas of the city.

During a special drive, the cops filed around 440 cases of traffic violations. The drive was aimed at curbing traffic violations around schools and colleges. The violators were booked for not wearing helmets, entering prohibited stretches, and riding triples and on the footpath.

Around 275 motorists were booked for riding without helmets, 126 for driving into 'no entry' zones, 23 cases were registered for triple riding, and 16 cases of footpath riding.

According to police, as many as 65 cases were filed at the VV Puram traffic police station alone.

