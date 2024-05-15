Bengaluru: Traffic Police Issues Advisory In Wake Of Hebbal Flyover Work. Check Alternative Routes

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police have launched a traffic advisory from Tuesday in wake of road infrastructure work being carried out on the K R Puram up-ramp of Hebbal flyover. The work is undertaken by the Bengaluru Development Authority is completed.

In its bid to connect KR Puram and Hebbal, BS is at present constructing two dedicated lanes. With the enhanced connectivity between K R Puram and Hebbal, the project will ease the vehicle load at the Hebbal junction and avoid mixing traffic from Kempegowda International Airport.

The Hebbal junction is important as it connects traffic to and from the airport and also links to IT corridors such as K R Puram on the east. As part of the project, two spans of the loop linking K R Puram to Hebbal will be deconstructed, decreasing road width and disrupting traffic flow.

Traffiv Advisory Issued by the Bengaluru Police

All vehicles except two -wheelers have been prohibited since April 17. The traffic police, in their new advisory, stated that two spans of the existing K R Puram ramp linking to the main flyover need to be deconstructed, making the ramp non-motorable for all vehicles.

The Bengaluru traffic police have instructed commuters from Nagavara (ORR) heading towards the city via Mekri Circle to go to Hebbal Circle below the flyover, take a right turn towards Kodigehalli, and then take a U-turn to join the service road and further join the loop towards the city.

Beside, the police have advised commuters coming from K R Puram side towards the city to use alternative routes like IOC-Mukunda Theatre road, Lingarajapuram flyover route, and Nagavara-Tannery Road.

Meanwhile, commuters coming from Hegdenagar-Thanisandra are advised to use the GKVK-Jakkur road to enter the city. The police have also instructed commuters moving from KR Puram towards Yeshwantpur to move straight below the Hebbal flyover towards BEL Circle, take a left turn at BEL Circle to reach Sadashivanagar Police Station junction, and take a right turn towards IISc and onwards to Yeshwanthpur.

Commuters travelling towards KIAL Airport from K R Puram, Hennuru, HRBR layout, Banasawadi, K G Halli and surrounding areas are advised to use the Hennuru-Bagaluru Road to reach the airport.





