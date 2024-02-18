English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Bengaluru Police Pulls Up Vehicles' Owners Over Unpaid Fines, Issue Warnings to Pay Up

In a move to curb traffic violations, City traffic police conducted a special drive to identify vehicles which have more than Rs 50,000 pending fines on them.

Bengaluru traffic updates
Bengaluru Police Pulls Up Vehicles' Owners Over Unpaid Fines, Issue Warnings to Pay Up | Image:X
Bengaluru: In a move to curb traffic violations, City traffic police conducted a special drive to identify vehicles which have more than Rs 50,000 pending fines on them. 

The sub division police identified 85 such bikes and car owners which had been running off with paying fines. 

A total of 10,210 infractions in all were noted, and ₹1.07 crore in fines were imposed.

Taking on X, the Bengaluru police said, "“Crackdown Alert: Traffic South Division's recent operation led to the seizure of 84 two-wheelers & 1 car for unpaid fines > ₹50,000, with 10,210 violations & ₹1.07Cr in http://dues.Legal actions are underway. Pay fines, drive responsibly.”

A single two wheeler was fined  a massive Rs 3.2 lakh on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanager in the city, the traffic police found out recently. 

The police warned the perpetrator to clear the bill otherwise an FIR will be filed against him for not clearing pending bills.  

The perpetrator reportedly said that he cannot pay the fine of Rs 3.2 lakh as hi scooter is valued at Rs 30,000 in the second hand market.

 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

