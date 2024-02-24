Advertisement

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: A day after the Bengaluru Police issued an advisory for February 24 on account of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Open Day, another advisory was issued for traffic restrictions on February 25. On the occasion of the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India, the Government of Karnataka's ‘Constitution Awareness Campaign’ will be held at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds on Sunday. More than a lakh people are expected at the event, including VVIPs.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the central Bengaluru region on occasion of the Constitution Awareness Campaign. The traffic police department posted pictures of the circular on X, saying, “Traffic Advisory”.

Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25

The advisory says that in order to “regulate the traffic on Bellary Road, Jayamahal Road and areas surrounding Palace Grounds, the following traffic arrangements have been made”:

1. Route to be used by the public coming to the program by buses to enter the Krishna Vihar Palace ground:

Buses coming to the program from inside city will take a right turn at Windsor Manor Junction move towards BDA Up ramp -Ramanamaharshi Road -PG Halli Bus Stand-Kaveri Junction-Mekhri Circle Service Road-Mekhri Circle and take a right turn at Jayamahal Road and park the vehicles at Circus Grounds near TV Tower and program venue can be reached by walk as indicated by the signboards. During exit, leave the Circus Grounds and take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Mekhri circle.

Vehicles coming from Bellary Road Hebbal side can take left turn at Mekhri circle and proceed on Jayamahal Road and park the vehicles at Circus rounds near TV Tower and the event venue can be reached by walk as indicated by the signboards. During exit, leave Circus Grounds and take Jayamahal Road and pass through Mekhri Circle.

Buses coming from Yeshwantpur side can take diversions towards Sir C V Raman Road-BHEL Circle-Sadashivanagar PS Junction-Mekhri Circle Jayamahal Road and park the vehicles at Circus Grounds near TV Tower and then reach the program venue by walk as indicated by the signboards. During exit, leave the circus grounds, take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Mekhri circle.

Buses coming from Cantonment Railway Station side can take Jayamahal Road and park the vehicles at Circus Grounds near TV Tower and then reach the program place by walk as indicated as per signboards. During exit, leave the Circus Grounds and take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Mekhri Circle.

2. Route to be used by public coming to program in Four-wheeler and Two-wheeler to enter the venue:

Vehicles coming to the program from inside city move towards Windsor Manor Junction-BDA upper ramp- Ramanamaharshi Road- PG Halli Bus Stand-Kaveri Junction-Mekhri Circle Service Road- Mekhri Circle take a right turn-Mekhri Circle Service Road Gate No.02- Tripuravasini Palace. Park the vehicles in the ground and then reach the venue by walk as indicated in the signboards. During exit, leave the Tripuravasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road and pass through Mekhri circle.

Vehicles coming from Bellary Road Hebbal side will arrive at Mekhri Circle Underpass then move to Gate No-02 and park the vehicles at Tripuravasini Palace ground, then reach the venue by walk as indicated by the signboards. During exit, vehicles can leave from Tripuravasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Mekhri Circle.

Vehicles coming from Yashavanthapura side, take right turn at Sir CV Raman Road BHEL Circle-Sadashivanagar PS Junction- Mekhri Circle and proceed on Mekhri Circle Service Road-Gate No-02 Tripuravasini Palace grounds and park the vehicles, then reach the venue by walk as indicated by the signboards. During exit, vehicles can leave from Tripuravasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road and exit the city via Makeri Circle.

Vehicles coming from Cantonment Railway Station side will proceed through Jayamahal Road and take left turn at TV Tower Junction- Mekhri Circle and proceed through Mekhri Circle Service Road- Gate No-02 Tripuravasini Palace ground to park the vehicles and then reach the venue by walk as per the signboards. During exit, vehicles can exit at Tripurasini Exit Gate and take Jayamahal Road towards Cantonment.

3. Alternative routes to be used by road users going to their destinations other than the programme:

Palace Road: From Mysore bank circle to Vasanthanagara underpass.

MV Jayaram Road: From Palace Road BDA Junction to Chakravarthi Layout including Vasanthanagar underpass till Old Udaya TV Junction (Both directions).

Bellary Road: From LRDE junction to Hebbala.

Cunningham Road: From Balekundri circle to Le Meridien underpass.

Miller Road: From Old Udaya TV Junction to LRDE Junction.

Jayamahal Road: Jayamahal road and Bengaluru Palace surrounding roads.

Yashawanthapura and Mekhri Circle Road: From Yashawanthapura to Indian Institute of Science to Mekhri circle.

4. Vehicles parking prohibited roads:

Palace Road

Jayamahal Road

Ramanamaharshi Road

Mount Carmel College Road

MV Jayaram Road

CV Raman Road

Nandidurga Road

From Mekhri Circle towards Yashawanthapura

Vasanthanagar Road

Bellary Road

Tharalabalu Road.

5. Traffic movement heavy goods vehicles are strictly prohibited from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM to enter City.

Traffic Diversion places for HGV throughout the day:

CMTI Junction

Mysuru Bank junction

Hebbala Junction

Old Udaya TV Junction

Haj Camp, Nandidurga Road

Near Yashawanthapura Govardhan

Nice Road junction.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police further requested the public to cooperate on Sunday due to the traffic restrictions.